Organisers of a summer busking festival are calling for more local acts to bring a town park alive with music.

Scheduled for Saturday, August 9, the Wyndham Park event in Grantham already includes singers, guitarists, a saxophonist, a choir and a martial arts group.

The appeal follows the council’s June 20 Family Fun Day, which featured three Grantham acts.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

But South Kesteven District Council is keen to expand the line-up with more musicians and entertainers.

As well as singers and instrumentalists, the council also hopes to attract living statues, puppeteers, jugglers, acrobats and percussionists.

The celebration is free to attend and aims to offer a jam-packed day of music and live performance in the heart of the park.

Local act Sons of Somnus joined Becca Faye and Duncan Fielding at the council’s recent family festival. Photo: David Dawson.

Spots must be booked in advance and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), cabinet member for arts and culture, said: “We’re offering a fantastic opportunity for talent young and old to shine, with a jam-packed day of free musical experiences designed to inspire the next generation of musicians.”

He said the day would be created by the community, for the community, and offer a mix of music and street acts.

“The event is free to attend, so please visit Grantham and make a day of it,” he added.

The council says the event was inspired by public demand, following surveys that showed residents wanted more cultural activities in the park.

As well as live entertainment, visitors will be able to enjoy the park’s other features, including the Splash Pool, café, tennis courts, orchard and picnic areas.

Time slots and exact performance locations are still being finalised.

Organisers say paperwork shouldn’t put performers off and that the council is happy to help applicants complete the forms.

Email Alison Lewis, the council’s parks and events officer, at alison.lewis@southkesteven.gov.uk to request an application.