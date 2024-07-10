Musical acts have been added to the line-up for a three-day event to celebrate the 100th anniversary of a park.

A special event will be held from Friday (July 12) until Sunday (July 14) to celebrate 100 years of Grantham’s Wyndham Park.

The celebration, organised by the Wyndham Park Forum and Lincolnshire Fire Aid, has been funded by £19,166 from South Kesteven District Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Wyndham Park in 1926. Photo: John Pinchbeck

Musical entertainment has been added to the celebrations for daytime and evening, including: Ragatash and the Irish Wolfpack, solo artist Nataly Arbon, Stamford Brass Band, DJ Ravin Rach, Partybeat, The Melody Flyte Quartet, and the Belvoir Wassailers.

All performances will be free to attend and times of them will be printed in the souvenir programme available at the event.

The Wyndham Park steamroller will also be making a triumphant return to the park, after it was removed in 1999.

The steamroller in 1992. Photo: John Pinchbeck

The eight-tonne machine was gifted to the park in 1966 by manufacturer Eddison and was a popular feature in the play area.

On Friday, there will be an open ceremony to mirror elements of the 1924 ceremony, after the park was dedicated to the memory of Capt Reginald Wyndham, killed in action in 1914 in the first battle of Ypres.

Inspire + will also be running a session on Friday afternoon with primary schools and Grantham Tennis Club.

Wyndham Park in 1926. Photo: John Pinchbeck

Children’s fairground rides will be on site all weekend, with a craft market on Saturday and Sunday, vintage vehicles provided by Lincolnshire Fire Aid, extra food concessions and a licensed bar.

The Wyndham Park visitor centre will also be open across the three days with a display of the park’s role as a base for the Machine Gun Corps training camp.

The Machine Gun Corps Old Comrades Association will be part of the display, with additional First World War exhibits.

The Wyndham Park car park will be closed to the public during the event.

The extension car park from the shelter to the barrier will close on Tuesday (July 9) in the evening and reopen on Monday, July 15 at noon to allow access for large vehicles.

The rest of the car park will close from Thursday, July 11 late evening, and reopen on Sunday, July 14 at 5pm.