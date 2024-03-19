A significant improvement in public transport in South Kesteven has been announced as enhanced bus services are set to revolutionise commuting.

Centred around the collaboration between bus operator Centrebus and Lincolnshire County Council, the upgrades aim to encourage more individuals to opt for sustainable travel options while addressing connectivity challenges across Grantham and Stamford.

The key highlights include an increase in frequency for Route 1, serving Grantham town centre, which will now run every 15 minutes compared to the previous 30.

From left, Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, and ward member for Grantham West, Cllr Adam Stokes, ward member for Grantham South, Stuart Forrester, Depot Manager, Centrebus, and Keith Myatt, Head of Business Development, The Centrebus Group. | Image: LCC

Moreover, Route 28 undergoes an extension, expanding to include nearby Stamford, boosting commuters seeking improved connectivity.

Executive councillor for highways and transport Richard Davies (Con) expressed enthusiasm over the advancements.

"These improved services are fantastic news for people looking to get about in and around Grantham," he said.

He highlighted the benefits of reliable public transport, highlighting its role in providing an environmentally-friendly alternative to car travel and facilitating increased connectivity.

Stuart Forrester, Centrebus depot manager, echoed these sentiments, affirming the positive reception anticipated from current bus users and the potential to attract new passengers.

"This is a great time for us to be moving up a gear," Forrester remarked.

Centrebus single journeys are currently capped at £2.

The expansion of bus services is made possible through funding from the UK Government's Bus Service Improvement Plan.