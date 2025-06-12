More than 100 young martial artists took a break from the dojo to enjoy a private screening of the new Karate Kid Legends film recently.

Students from EWF Martial Arts Grantham, based in Turnpike Close, gathered at the Savoy Cinema on Sunday (June 8) for the event.

The club, which teaches karate, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu seven days a week, often holds social gatherings to bring its members together outside training.

The Savoy hosted a private film showing for EWF Grantham’s martial arts members. Photo: Supplied

Instead of their usual Sunday session, students tucked into popcorn and sweets while enjoying the martial arts-themed film with their families.

Joanne Copeland, a 4th Dan black belt who has taught martial arts in Grantham, Stamford and Melton for 17 years, said the idea came from the students themselves.

“After they saw the new Karate Kid Legends was coming out, the idea of watching it together as a group grew like wildfire,” she said.

More than 100 students and families attended the special screening. Photo: Supplied

She praised the Savoy for suggesting a private screening to accommodate the large group.

“It was an absolute pleasure working alongside the Savoy in our venture and everyone had a fantastic morning,” added Joanne.

EWF Martial Arts Grantham welcomes new members aged four and over.