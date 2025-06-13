The 18th annual Inspire+ Mini Olympics brought together more than 2,500 children in a bid to encourage more youngsters to try new sports.

The event, held at Grantham Athletics Stadium from Tuesday to Thursday (June 10 to 12), was the largest in its history and welcomed pupils from schools in Grantham, Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne, Lincoln and the Vale of Belvoir.

Children experienced up to 14 Olympic and Paralympic sports, with many taking part in such a large sporting occasion for the first time.

Youngsters got stuck into a wheelchair sports challenge. Photo: Roger Graves

The Mini Olympics also linked with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with children engaging in related cross-curricular activities ahead of the global event.

The event featured lively pupil-led opening and closing ceremonies, alongside performances by the Royal Ballet and Opera, cheerleaders from Harlaxton Manor, and local carnival bands.

Several sports clubs, including Grantham Junior Badminton Club, Grantham Tennis Club, British Triathlon and the Lincolnshire Bombers, delivered the sporting activities.

Smiles and sunshine made for a memorable day. Photo: David Dawson

Inspire+ ambassadors, including Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Paralympic javelin thrower Dan Pembroke and Commonwealth Games swimmer Joe Rowbuck, joined the celebrations, meeting young participants and signing programmes.

Operations manager Chris Graves praised the event’s success: “The Mini Olympics is such a magical event for everyone involved. We hope children will be inspired to try new sports, become more active and lead healthy lifestyles.”

The event relied on the help of more than 100 volunteers each day from local secondary schools’ Sports Leadership Academy, and on the generosity of sponsors including Richard and Angela Maxwell, South Kesteven District Council and Grantham Specsavers.

Friends and teammates shared the experience together. Photo: David Dawson

Schools from across the region proudly marched into Grantham Athletics Stadium. Photo: David Dawson

A pair of flamboyantly dressed guests brought the fun to the parade. Photo: Roger Graves

Guest Dan Pembroke enters the stadium. Photo: David Dawson

Hundreds of pupils filled the athletics stadium for the day’s events. Photo: David Dawson

Bright colours and big smiles lit up the opening ceremony. Photo: David Dawson

One of the many sports on offer included a try at badminton. Photo: David Dawson

Children waved banners and flags as they opened the 18th Mini Olympics. Photo: David Dawson

Pupils paraded into the stadium as the inspire+ Mini Olympics got under way. Photo: David Dawson

Guest athletes Joe Roebuck (left) and Jonathan Broom-Edwards opening the event. Photo: David Dawson.

Children get ready for action in their allocated Mini Olympics zones. Photo: Roger Graves

A pupil races towards the tackle pad during a rugby skills session. Photo: Roger Graves

Pupils line up for one of the Mini Olympics’ wheelchair races. Photo: Roger Graves

Teams showed off their football skills in the midday sun. Photo: Roger Graves

Local dignitaries were among the guests cheering children on. Photo: Roger Graves

Pupils gave it their all in the rugby taster session. Photo: Roger Graves

A pupil takes on the long jump during the Mini Olympics. Photo: Roger Graves

A young athlete gets ready to dodge defenders during a rugby challenge. Photo: Roger Graves

“The Mini Olympics is our one mass event of the year, and it is great to see all our schools come together after another hugely successful year for inspire+,” added Chris.

“We could not run this event without the support of businesses and the dedication of our team of staff and volunteers.”

