Inspire+ Mini Olympics sees record 2,500 young athletes from Grantham, Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne, Lincoln and the Vale of Belvoir take part
The 18th annual Inspire+ Mini Olympics brought together more than 2,500 children in a bid to encourage more youngsters to try new sports.
The event, held at Grantham Athletics Stadium from Tuesday to Thursday (June 10 to 12), was the largest in its history and welcomed pupils from schools in Grantham, Stamford, Market Deeping, Bourne, Lincoln and the Vale of Belvoir.
Children experienced up to 14 Olympic and Paralympic sports, with many taking part in such a large sporting occasion for the first time.
The Mini Olympics also linked with the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with children engaging in related cross-curricular activities ahead of the global event.
The event featured lively pupil-led opening and closing ceremonies, alongside performances by the Royal Ballet and Opera, cheerleaders from Harlaxton Manor, and local carnival bands.
Several sports clubs, including Grantham Junior Badminton Club, Grantham Tennis Club, British Triathlon and the Lincolnshire Bombers, delivered the sporting activities.
Inspire+ ambassadors, including Paralympic high jumper Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Paralympic javelin thrower Dan Pembroke and Commonwealth Games swimmer Joe Rowbuck, joined the celebrations, meeting young participants and signing programmes.
Operations manager Chris Graves praised the event’s success: “The Mini Olympics is such a magical event for everyone involved. We hope children will be inspired to try new sports, become more active and lead healthy lifestyles.”
The event relied on the help of more than 100 volunteers each day from local secondary schools’ Sports Leadership Academy, and on the generosity of sponsors including Richard and Angela Maxwell, South Kesteven District Council and Grantham Specsavers.
“The Mini Olympics is our one mass event of the year, and it is great to see all our schools come together after another hugely successful year for inspire+,” added Chris.
“We could not run this event without the support of businesses and the dedication of our team of staff and volunteers.”
