More than £40,000 has been handed out to nearly 50 community groups following a town’s biggest annual charity swim event.

More than 130 representatives from 52 charities, schools and organisations gathered at Harlaxton Church for the RotarySwimarathon Presentation Evening, where the Rotary Club of Grantham celebrated the success of this year’s fundraiser.

The 2025 Swimarathon, held in February, raised a record-breaking £53,784.

Group shot of all the award recipients outside Harlaxton Church following the presentation evening. Photo: Roger Graves

Rotary president Andrew Gregory praised the 1,400 swimmers, volunteers, school leaders and business sponsors who made the event possible.

Roger Graves, lead organiser, described the event as “the highlight of the Rotary calendar” and a proud moment to see the scale of community involvement.

It’s also an opportunity for those present to see how many volunteers we have in the area and how many deserving causes and projects there were in and around Grantham,” he said.

A top grant of £4,000 was awarded to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Rachel Wilson, head of community, corporate and events at LNAA, said: “This event is amazing both in terms of funds raised but also raising the profile of so many worthy causes and ultimately engaging and supporting the local community.

“The atmosphere poolside and the results are incredible and it's a testament to the hard work and dedication of the organisers.”

Other grants ranged from £150 to £1,000 and supported a wide range of recipients, including schools, scout groups, charities such as Parkinson’s Grantham, the Samaritans, Grantham Foodbank and St Barnabas Hospice.

This year’s award winners included the Sir William Robertson Academy in Welbourn, which raised £8,800 including Gift Aid, earning them the senior school fundraising prize. Little Gonerby Primary Academy claimed the highest team average for a primary school, while Parkinson’s Grantham raised the most by a non-school team.

Christina Mower, of SWRA, was named Swimarathon Person for her 14 years of dedication to the event.

Tributes were also paid to Lisa Nicholson of Grantham Leisure Support and Katie Bennington of Grantham Additional Needs Federation, both of whom passed away recently.

Their organisations each received £500, and Macmillan Cancer Support was given a £1,000 donation in their memory.

Next year’s Swimarathon will take place from February 6 to 8, 2026.

Here is the full list of award recipients:

- Rotary Club of Grantham

- Sunrise Rotary

- Kesteven Rotary

- Inner Wheel

- Dovecote Farm RDA

- 7th Grantham Scouts

- Barrowby Brownies

- Barrowby Guides

- Manthorpe Pre-School

- Parkinsons Grantham

- Dr Frier's Holiday Fund

- MENCAP Grantham

- SWRA

- Huntingtower School

- Jubilee Life

- St. Annes District Explorers

- National Bereavement Centre

- Walton Academy

- Inspire Plus

- Kesteven RDA

- Rutland Sailability

- Breathe Easy Group

- 2nd Grantham Scouts

- St-Annes School

- St-Marys School

- Meres - Life saving group

- Talking Newspaper

- Grantham Samaritans

- Grantham Leisure Support

- Youth Trust Grantham

- Dysart Park Action Group

- 1st Barkston Brownies

- Grantham Ark

- LYNX Swimming Club

- Bee Hive Community

- West Grantham Primary

- Grantham College Life Skills

- Grantham College Daybreak

- GANF

- Grantham Journal Fund

- Little Gonerby Primary Academy

- St. Barnabas

- Marie Curie Lincs

- Grantham Foodbank

- Grantham Passage

- Childrens Bereavement Centre

- Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance