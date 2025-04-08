The organiser of an annual Easter Egg Run, which saw more than 500 motorcyclists gather eggs for a good cause at the weekend, is stepping down.

The 34th Easter Egg Run involved 555 motorcyclists travelling from Bottesford to Grantham and Melton on Sunday (April 6).

The event, one of two yearly rides, has been organised by John Bartlett for 34 years, but this was his last at the helm.

Crowds at the Rutland Arms in Bottesford prior to setting off. Photo: RSM Photography

More than 2,500 Easter eggs were collected and delivered to local schools and care homes.

The riders departed from the Rutland Arms in Bottesford at 11am, making their way to Meres Leisure Centre in Grantham, where they were greeted with refreshments and a civic welcome.

The second leg of the run took bikers to Tesco in Melton Mowbray and Birch Wood School.

John Bartlett giving a speech at the Grantham Mere's Leisure Centre. Photo: RSM Photography

The run has been an annual tradition that also raises funds for the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.

John, 79, said the 'absolutely brilliant' day, with 'glorious' weather, led to the second-highest turnout he had seen.

“It’s time to hand it over,” he explained, acknowledging the increasing logistics involved.

“It’s very sad, but I’m also relieved in a way; it’s quite a lot to do on your own and organise. When I was telling the Triumph Owners about it, they couldn’t believe how much was involved.”

He has passed the baton to the Nottingham branch of the Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club, which has long supported the event under its banner.

The ride started over three decades ago with just 12 bikes taking part and has since grown, attracting riders from all over the county.

The bikes on the road in a miles-long convo. Photo: RSM Photography

“This year’s turnout was great, with riders from across the region, including Nottingham, Derby, and Leicester,” John said.

He spoke fondly of good memories of the event, including the large numbers of donations made.

“It’s a fantastic sight when you see them all laid out,” he said.

Grantham Town Councillors Elvis Stooke and Wayne Hasnip at the Mere's Leisure Centre. Photo: RSM Photography

“It’s wonderful… it’s a good feeling, and I think all the riders feel that.”

This year’s event marked the second-largest turnout, with 650 bikes being the record.

Some sections of the convoy took more than 12 minutes to pass.

John looks forward to continuing the tradition in the future, though from a less involved role.

However, he is also looking forward to seeing the ride from a new perspective further back in future events.

“It’s a lovely sight to see, but unfortunately, I’m usually at the front, so I don’t see them all at the back.”

Some of the eggs that were gathered by the event. Photo: RSM Photography

The Triumph Owners Motorcycle Club will continue to host the event, with the next toy run set for November 23, 2025.

Alex Goulder, 78, secretary of the club, said future events would change little, citing 'if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.'

He thanked John for his 'wonderful' 34 years of service.

Many bikers wore costumed helmets or outfits on the run. Photo: RSM Photography

John Bartlett accepting more eggs for the for run. Photo: RSM Photography

“What he’s done is really fabulous,” he added.

"He’s done this himself, and I’m honoured to have taken the reins. I hope to steer this beast as well as John did."