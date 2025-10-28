Ducks dashed for cash in a spooky river race through a town park on Sunday.

Grantham RiverCare raised more than £400 during its ‘Spooktacular’ Duck Race at Wyndham Park in Grantham.

More than 600 ducks were launched from the decking below the white bridge into the park, navigating faster currents into Queen Elizabeth Park while ensuring no stragglers were left behind.

Crowds watching the 600-duck race. Photo: David Lowndes

Volunteers acted as “duck shepherdesses,” collecting any stray ducks and helping to remove litter from the River Witham, a key part of RiverCare’s environmental mission.

“This way we also ensured that no ducks were stranded in the environment, as one of our key motivations is to remove plastics and all types of litter from the river,” said Ian Simmons, co-lead of RiverCare.

The £50 first prize went to duck number 19, bought by Julie Wright.

Volunteers from Grantham RiverCare setting off the duck race. Photo: David Lowndes

The event coincided with South Kesteven District Council’s Bats and Cats Halloween Trail, attracting families to enjoy autumnal treats, spooky activities and freshly baked café goodies.

“Grantham RiverCare would like to thank everyone who turned out to enjoy the race and the Bats and Cats Halloween events organised by SKDC and run from the Visitor Centre in the park,” added Ian.

RiverCare took over from Grantham Lions to run the event - the first one of this kind.

Crowd watching the duck race. Photo: David Lowndes

Entertainers Ellie and Jamie Matron at the duck race. Photo: David Lowndes

The organisation has maintained the river’s health for 21 years, and the money raised will go towards funding that work.