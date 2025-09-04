More trains, more seats, quicker journeys, and better value fares are being promised to train passengers following the biggest timetable change in more than a decade.

LNER has introduced a new timetable for the East Coast Main Line, set to be rolled out to passengers in December, and will see nearly 10,000 new services per year and more than 60,000 extra seats across the route each week — enough to fill the LNER Stadium in Lincoln five and a half times over. Extra services will also be introduced on weekends.

The new timetable features 19 new LNER services between Newark Northgate and London King’s Cross in both directions, while Retford will also see an increase in services to and from London and will be around 10 minutes faster than current timings.

An LNER Azuma passes along the East Coast Main Line. Photo: supplied by LNER

Grantham will also benefit from additional direct services to Newcastle, York, Durham, and Stevenage all day, seven days a week.​

According to independent research, the new East Coast timetable will bring significant benefits to the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire economy. Currently, LNER services contribute £139 million to the regional economy per year, and with benefits to customers, businesses and local communities from the new timetable this will increase by a minimum of £8 million each year.

David Horne, managing director at LNER, said: “The new timetable will enable us to serve many destinations more frequently and guarantee thousands of extra seats each day where they needed most, providing customers with more choice when it comes to greener and more sustainable journeys.

“As an industry, we’ve been preparing for many years, and we continue to work together to deliver the biggest timetable change in more than a decade for our customers and the communities we serve.”

The transformation is a result of £4 billion invested on the East Coast Main Line across track and train, including the East Coast Upgrade and Werrington Tunnel, and has been developed to meet the needs of the greatest number of customers.

The December 2025 timetable has been developed through collaboration with Network Rail, train operators, and the Department for Transport, and LNER has recruited hundreds of new staff member, from drivers to onboard crews and station teams, in preparation.

Paul Rutter, route director of the East Coast Route at Network Rail, speaking on behalf of the rail industry, said: “The new December 2025 timetable will unlock thousands more seats, more frequent trains, and quicker journeys along the East Coast Main Line.

“Our priority now as an industry is to reliably deliver this transformative timetable in December, setting us on the right path to provide further journey improvements in the future for the passengers and communities we serve.”