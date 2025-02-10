A mother is taking her cake business to the next level by opening a cafe.

Donna Squires, who lives in Grantham and owner of Mama’s Cake Corner and Cafe, is opening a new cafe in Long Bennington Business Park today (Monday, February 10).

Donna, a mother-of-three, launched her business three years ago.

Donna Squires

“I had been making my children’s birthday cakes for years and so many people told me I had a talent and that I should start a cake business - so I took the leap,” said Donna.

Donna, 38, then saw the previous owner of a cafe at the business park was leaving, so she went for it.

Some cakes Donna has made in the past

She added: “It all came about very quickly.

“The opportunities with a cafe will be endless. When I open, I will be serving my delicious cakes and bakes, as well as a variety of hot food too.

“I will also be offering catering services for corporate, parties and many more occasions.

“I am also going to offer intimate date nights so a couple will have the whole cafe to themselves and myself cooking for them.

“If they want flowers, balloons or anything else I will also sort that for them.

“So, all they have to do is turn up and enjoy the evening.”

Donna also plans to host children’s theme days, as well as visits from Santa in the Christmas period.