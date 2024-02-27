South Kesteven District Council will be asked to confront the escalating expansion of solar farm developments within the region later this week.

Councillor Sue Woolley, representing the South Kesteven Coalition, will lead a motion at the full council meeting on Thursday (February 29) outlining critical concerns about solar farm growth.

Firstly, it calls on the council to acknowledge the negative impact of clustering developments near substations, highlighting the potential devastation to the landscape, biodiversity, and local amenities.

Solar farm

The motion warns of impending industrialisation and negative implications for residents, with 15 solar farms classified as Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) in the Greater Lincolnshire area alone.

Furthermore, the motion affirms that land classified as best and most versatile (BMV) should not be repurposed for solar farm development.

Citing the limited efficiency of solar energy in the UK, the council raises concerns about compromising food security and escalating food costs.

Instead, it promotes alternatives such as the deployment of solar panels on domestic and industrial buildings, aligning with the principles set out by the Solar Campaign Alliance.

Coun Woolley continued to express apprehension about international labour practices and the environmental impact of solar panel supply chains, particularly in NSIP development.

She said: “This motion underscores our steadfast commitment to safeguarding food supply, preserving the landscape, our heritage and environment, while advocating for responsible and sustainable development within South Kesteven, aligning with our shared goal of achieving net zero carbon reduction targets.”

In collaboration with Lincolnshire County Council and North Kesteven District Council, the motion asks SKDC to contact the Minister of Energy Security and Net Zero, urging for consideration of local concerns in national energy policies.