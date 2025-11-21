A motion which proposed to rename a visitor centre after a former mayor has been delayed.

Coun Graham Jeal (Reform UK), who represents the Grantham St Vincents ward, was due to put forward a proposal for Wyndham Park Visitor Centre to be re-named as the Ray Wootten Visitor Centre, in memory of the late, long-standing councillor.

Councillor Ray Wootten

But councillors ran out of time to discuss the plan.

Coun Wootten died in 2023 and served as a Conservative for the St Wulfram's ward in Grantham for many years.

Mr Wootten was first elected onto South Kesteven District Council in 2007 and was chairman between 2015 and 2016.

Coun Graham Jeal

He also served as a county councillor for Grantham North and was the mayor of Grantham from 2009 to 2010.

During his time as mayor, he raised £15,000 for good causes.

Mr Wootten previously served with the Royal Air Force and was a police officer with Bedfordshire Police for 22 years.

Councillors at South Kesteven District Council voted against getting additional time to discuss the matter, at a full council meeting on Thursday November 20.

Coun Jeal told the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting that he was 'disappointed' that he didn’t get the chance to discuss his motion at the meeting.

He added: “The motion was going to make the point that so many people from across the community have got in touch with me about Ray, including members from Reform, Labour and the Conservatives.

"I think Ray was one of those people who transcended party loyalties.”

The proposal has been pushed back and will now be discussed at a full council meeting at a later date.