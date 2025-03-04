A motorcyclist has died in a crash.

The motorcyclist, who was a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene following a crash yesterday (Monday, March 3) in Stathern Lane, Harby.

Leicestershire Police was alerted by a member of the public at 2.44pm that a motorcyclist had come off their Silver Honda motorcycle.

Leicestershire Police is appealing for information. Photo: iStock/Stephen Barnes

Although officers received the report just before 3pm, they say the incident may have happened earlier in the day.

Detective constable Emma Neeves said: “A man has sadly lost his life and full support is being provided to his family at this time.

“We are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact. Please think back.

“Were you in the area yesterday? Did you see the motorcyclist travelling or the collision?

“Do you have any dashcam footage from the area during the day which could help us?”

Anyone with information should call Leicestershire Police on 101 and quote incident 25*125054.