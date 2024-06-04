A man in his 60s has died in a crash.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the A153 at Honington at 9pm last night (Monday, June 3), where it is believed a vehicle and black Triumph motorcycle crashed.

The motorcyclist has died and his family have been made aware.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage in relation to the crash.

Anyone with information should email SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316 and quote incident number 477 of June 3.