A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a crash on the A1.

Drivers faced long delays yesterday (Thursday) following a crash on the A1 at Foston.

A motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

A motorcyclist was injured in the crash. Photo: RSM Photography

There were traffic delays for some time on the A1. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic was affected from the A1 up to the A52 turnoff.

The road was reopened just after 5pm.