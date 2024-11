A Friday afternoon crash has partially blocked the A1 near Grantham.

At 5pm, the AA was reporting severe delays of 18 minutes and increasing on the southbound carriageway, with an average speed of five mph.

The fast lane was blocked by a car, causing congestion between the A52 turn-off (Grantham North/Barrowby) and the junction with the A151.

A car was left facing the wrong way on the fast lane Photo: Roger Mortiss

Traffic heading away from Grantham towards Stamford was being affected