Motorists are being warned of a road closure on the A52 following a road traffic accident involving a lorry and car.

The stretch of road between Barrowby and Sedgebrook is currently closed and is expected to remain so ‘for some time’, police say.

“Incident 189 reported at 1.48pm today refers to the A52 being closed at A52 at Barrowby,” a police statement read.

An eyewitness shared this image from the scene

“The driver of an HGV has lost control and the vehicle, a Volvo, has come to rest on its side.

“There are no reports of anyone seriously injured.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time while the vehicle is recovered.”

Earlier today eyewitnesses reported queues for vehicles between Barrowby and Sedgebrook.

One told LincsOnline a lorry was involved in the incident and has careered off the road, while another confirmed a recovery vehicle was on the scene.

Police were currently directing traffic at the time.

The volume of traffic on this stretch of road is expected to be particularly busy this afternoon with football fans making their way to Nottingham for the Forest versus Manchester City match.