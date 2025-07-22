Fans of classic Motown are invited to a not-to-be-missed event on Friday (July 25).

The acclaimed tribute band Made in Motor City returns to Grantham Guildhall, performing an authentic selection of Motown hits from the 1960s and 70s.

Fronted by three talented female vocalists, the group recreates the timeless sounds of Motown legends such as Martha Reeves, The Temptations, The Supremes, and Marvin Gaye.

Enjoy a two-hour show featuring hits from Motown’s 60s and 70s legends.

The two-hour show promises a nostalgic journey through the golden era of the Motor City’s iconic music.

Tickets cost £18 and the performance begins at 7.45pm at the Guildhall Arts Centre Theatre.