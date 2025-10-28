Families are being encouraged to look out for a trail of mischievous mice hidden around a town centre – each one offering the chance to win a magical festive day out.

Ten decorative bauble mice have been tucked away around Grantham for residents and visitors to find, with each one holding a family ticket to Belvoir Castle’s Magical Night Before Christmas event.

The competition celebrates the return of Belvoir Castle’s popular Christmas experience, which opens its doors for the first time in two years from November 29 to December 30.

One of Belvoir Castle’s ten bauble mice hidden around Grantham town centre.

Each winning ticket admits up to two adults and three children, and can be claimed by contacting Belvoir Castle via social media or by visiting the site’s Visitor Hub.

Eleanor Melville, marketing manager at Belvoir Castle, said: “The Christmas mice will play a significant role in the trail around the Castle this festive season, so we wanted to use them as part of the fun hide-and-seek competition which gives ten families the opportunity to visit us this year to experience the magic on offer.”

Visitors to A Magical Night Before Christmas will be greeted by grand seasonal displays in rooms including The Elizabeth Saloon, The King’s Room and The Ballroom.

The State Dining Room decorated for Christmas at Belvoir Castle.

Highlights include a 20ft ‘Wishing Tree,’ festive afternoon teas, Santa’s Grotto and a Christmas shop.

More details, including competition terms and conditions, are available at www.belvoircastle.com

The Belvoir Retail Village, set at the foot of the castle, will also offer festive food and drink at its butcher and farm shop, with pre-Christmas orders now open.