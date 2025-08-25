Home   Grantham   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Mobility equipment supplier Prime Comfort in Grantham celebrates 8th birthday with Abba-themed party

By Eloise Gilmore
-
e.gilmore@newarkadvertiser.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 25 August 2025

A mobility equipment supplier has celebrated eight years of trading with a big birthday bash.

Prime Comfort, Grantham, welcomed its loyal customers and visitors to the Guildhall Street shop for a day of food and entertainment.

This included a barbeque and buffet, and drinks flowing all day long.

Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied

Live entertainment was provided by singer-songwriter Jess Orestano and an ABBA tribute act — with staff dressed for the occasion thanks to Cinderella's Fancy Dress Shop, to join in the fun.

Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied
Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied

Customers were said to have had a ‘fantastic time’, with staff at the business now looking forward to next year’s party.

Business Grantham Human Interest Eloise Gilmore
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE