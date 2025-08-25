A mobility equipment supplier has celebrated eight years of trading with a big birthday bash.

Prime Comfort, Grantham, welcomed its loyal customers and visitors to the Guildhall Street shop for a day of food and entertainment.

This included a barbeque and buffet, and drinks flowing all day long.

Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied

Live entertainment was provided by singer-songwriter Jess Orestano and an ABBA tribute act — with staff dressed for the occasion thanks to Cinderella's Fancy Dress Shop, to join in the fun.

Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied

Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied

Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied

Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied

Prime Comfort's eighth birthday party. Photo: Supplied

Customers were said to have had a ‘fantastic time’, with staff at the business now looking forward to next year’s party.