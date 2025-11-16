As we mark Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, it’s right to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who served, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

This past week marked Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day, when people across the country paused in silence to honour all who served. In Lincolnshire, this resonates particularly strongly, as the home of RAF Bomber Command, with many airfields and numerous RAF personnel still based in the county.

This year’s commemorations held special significance as they coincided with the 80th anniversaries of both VE Day and VJ Day.

Gareth Davies (Con)

On 8 May this year, we celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day, when Britain, the Commonwealth, and our allies defeated Nazi Germany and liberated Europe from tyranny. We must never forget the service and sacrifice of all those who served on land, at sea, and in the air during the Second World War.

On 15 August, we marked VJ Day, when Japan surrendered and the Second World War was finally brought to an end. While this day is less familiar to many, it holds just as much importance, honouring the endurance of all those – including people from our corner of Lincolnshire – who fought in the Asia-Pacific.

Together, these commemorative days offer an early reminder of the immense courage and sacrifice that our annual service of Remembrance seeks to honour each year.

As we took time to reflect this week, Parliament once again opened its annual Constituency Garden of Remembrance, offering MPs the chance to lay a tribute on behalf of their constituencies. As in previous years, it was a deep privilege to plant a poppy cross on behalf of everyone in our area. I was joined by MPs and representatives from every parliamentary constituency, as well as from all nations of the Commonwealth, the British Overseas Territories, and the Crown Dependencies.

Locally, it was a great honour to take part again in Grantham’s Remembrance Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony, an event that holds deep significance for our community each year. As is tradition, the parade began at The Guildhall and made its way down the High Street to St Wulfram’s Church, where the annual service of remembrance was held. As they did in Bourne and across many of our villages last Sunday, I continue to take immense pride that such a large number of residents, local veterans, and community groups came together to pay their respects and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who served.

From local commemorations to national acts of Remembrance, I know we all took time to pause and reflect on the price of peace and the enduring debt we owe to those who have served, or continue to serve, our country. Our Armed Forces continue to embody the same spirit of duty and courage while safeguarding our freedoms and interests across the globe, just as previous generations did.