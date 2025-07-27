For many children across Lincolnshire, the summer holidays began this week, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies.

Whether this is the end of your first year at school or your final year where you have put so much effort into revising and sitting GCSE, A-Level or other exams, well done for all of your hard work this year.

I never get tired of boasting that our corner of our county is one of the very best parts of our country to spend the summer. Whether walking through our open fields and woodlands, dropping by the beer garden of one of our many village pubs, or making the short trip towards the Lincolnshire coast, I hope that everyone finds time over the next few weeks to enjoy the summer while it lasts.

Gareth Davies is looking forward to a summer of beer gardens and community events.

One of my favourite things to do around this time of year whenever I get the chance is to visit some of the many village shows and fetes. As well as drawing in visitors from far and near and boosting our local economy, these fetes are such an important part of our shared Lincolnshire and English heritage.

This coming weekend sees the return of the famous Heckington Show - not just the largest village show in our area, but in the whole of England! A cornerstone of local events since 1863, I know just how much this show means to all residents in Heckington and other nearby villages.

For Parliament, this time of year signals the start of the summer recess period, which began this week. While this means that Parliament will not sit to debate legislation until the start of September, my work is ongoing. As well as continuing to meet with and visit local groups and businesses, I will still be holding surgeries as planned with some of those in our area who are most in need.

Gareth Davies

At the same time, my efforts continue regarding some key campaigns, including securing improved funding for Lincolnshire Police and saving Grantham Barracks, for which I am grateful for the support I have received from so many residents.

Many will know that another of my core campaigns since I was first elected in 2019 has been securing safety improvements for our stretch of the A1. In that time, the feedback I received from so many residents following my survey of 25,000 local families has helped us to secure more funding per mile for our stretch of the A1 than almost any other section of road in the region.

Last week marks a significant step in these efforts with National Highways, who are directly responsible for the A1, beginning work to close a number of crossovers. While crossovers play an important role in assisting agricultural vehicles and residents who live on either side of the road, the crossovers which are set to be closed have been identified after analysis of all key factors by National Highways.

I hope that by the end of this work over the summer, we all will be able to feel much safer when travelling along this vital road.