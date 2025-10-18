As autumn takes hold and the evenings draw in, the falling leaves mark not just the change in season but also a moment of reflection, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

This week, Grantham celebrates a centenary that holds deep significance for our community - the 100th anniversary of the birth of Margaret Thatcher, who was born on October 13, 1925.

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch visits Kesteven and Girls’ Grammar School to celebrate Margaret Thatcher’s 100th birthday. She is pictured with Kesteven and Grantham Girls School headteacher James Fuller. Photo: Elliot Wright / CCHQ

To have such a prominent figure of British history come from our area is something we can all take pride in. Born above her father’s grocer’s shop on Grantham’s North Parade, Margaret Thatcher went on to become the United Kingdom’s first female Prime Minister: a position she held from 1979 to 1990. She reshaped the political and economic landscape of our country, championing free enterprise, fiscal responsibility, and the power of individual ambition.

Wherever you go in Grantham, her legacy lives on. From the statue standing proudly on St Peter’s Hill, to the blue plaque marking her birthplace, and even to her former school, Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, we are reminded of her journey. These landmarks are not just symbols of local pride but markers of Grantham’s place in history. The town continues to attract visitors keen to see where our first female Prime Minister began her life.

Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch visits Kesteven and Girls’ Grammar School to celebrate Margaret Thatcher’s 100th birthday. She is pictured with Shadow Minister for Policy Renewal and Development Neil O’Brien. Photo: Elliot Wright / CCHQ

Whatever our individual politics, Grantham has come together to mark this centenary in true style. From ‘ThatcherFest’ events featuring lively debates, talks, and performances, to community projects gathering memories from the 1980s, the celebrations reflected the range and reach of her influence. It was wonderful to see so many residents participating, whether through thoughtful discussion, artistic expression, or simply sharing their reflections on what her legacy means today.

Earlier this week, I was delighted to welcome the leader of the Conservative Party and leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, to Grantham as part of the centenary celebrations. As well as being greeted by a large number of local people at the Grantham Conservative Club, Kemi visited Margaret Thatcher’s old school. While there, I was so pleased Kemi was able to meet young girls who are benefitting from the same excellent education and start in life which did so much to shape the Iron Lady. This should be a reminder that the ambition and determination nurtured in the great schools across our corner of Lincolnshire can go on to change not just our country, but the world.

As we look ahead to the rest of the year, I hope this centenary serves as a reminder of what can be achieved through conviction, hard work, and belief in our principles. These are all qualities that remain just as relevant today as they were a century ago.