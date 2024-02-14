The Grantham Canal Society recently welcomed a MP to talk to volunteers.

Ruth Edwards, MP for Rushcliffe, paid a visit to join volunteers working in the Cropwell Bishop area.

She said: “It was fantastic to hear the Grantham Canal Society’s plans and to see how the reconnection of the waterway would be tied to sustainability and biodiversity of the area around the canal.”

MP Ruth Edwards (right) visited the Grantham Canal Society to speak with volunteers.

Due to the hard work of volunteers and help from Greenfields Countryside Limited, the dry section of canal at Bridge 23, Colston Road, was cleared of trees and brash.

Tony Osbond, general manager of the society, said: “Linking up with Greenfields Countryside was a great opportunity to work with businesses in the area that are like-minded in bringing back to life heritage projects that in time will see the Grantham Canal restored as a natural waterway.

“We are very grateful to the time and effort that Greenfield Countryside has devoted to our restoration work.”

The work was completed as part of the Grantham Canal Society’s plans to clear, repair and rewater the canal.

Caroline Stevens-Turlington, of Greenfields Countryside Limited, said: “The experience was fulfilling and gave us the opportunity to meet new people, learn new things and contribute to the local community.

“We believe these experiences can inspire others to volunteer as well.”

Any businesses or individuals who would like to get involved in the Grantham Canal Society can email volunteer@granthamcanal.org.