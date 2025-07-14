A Lincolnshire MP has said the Conservative party must ‘reflect’ and be ‘honest’ about its mistakes if it's to rebuild trust with voters - and set out the key priorities he wants to tackle in his constituency.

Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service a year after the Tories suffered a significant defeat to Labour in the General Election. Since then, the party has also suffered setbacks in local elections in Lincolnshire, which has historically been a stronghold.

Gareth Davies, MP for Grantham and Stamford. Photo: UK Parliament

Mr Davies said: “The first thing to say is that we lost badly last year. We lost the trust of millions of people all over the country.

“We rightly now need to reflect on why that happened, what the reasons for that were and be clear and honest about some of the mistakes that were made, without completely discarding the fact that we did a lot of good things.”

The MP, who was first elected to then-Grantham and Stamford seat in 2019, argued that one of the main reasons the Conservatives lost was because the party failed to tackle illegal immigration after promising to do so.

He said: “I think one of the reasons we lost was because we said we would stop those boats and we didn’t. We weren’t able to stop those boats.

“Partly because it’s a very complicated issue, secondly because we could have perhaps gone further in tackling some of the international legal constraints that we had and have a more robust conversation with our French allies.”

Mr Davies said he is ‘pushing’ for a number of local issues to be solved within Grantham and Bourne as he reflected on his personal targets for the current term.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies attends a parade at the Prince William of Gloucester Barracks in Grantham.

One of those is to fight to stop Grantham's Prince William of Gloucester barracks from closing down.

He added: “We have a global situation where defence spending is increasing because of those threats. Why would we then want to close down Grantham’s Prince William of Gloucester barracks, which is currently pegged to do so in 2028?

“It is the centre of reservist training for the country. In fact 70% of reservists go through Grantham.

“It’s a phenomenal facility that has recently been upgraded and so I’m pushing very hard to make sure that we can get that Grantham barracks extended in its life, if not indefinitely for at least a couple of parliaments.”

The 41-year-old, who has a background in the finance sector, said he is working to improve the funding predicament of Lincolnshire Police.

He added: “Overall, what we need to do is work together as members of parliament to ensure that at the top level gets the funding it needs to increase police officers so that people can see those bobbies on the beat.”

Mr Davies is also concerned about the dangers of the A1 - and said he wanted to go ‘further’ in investing in safety features and improving the length of the slip roads.

He said: “The A1 has been a long-standing campaign of mine. I was delighted that, in the last few years, the stretch between Grantham and Stamford received more funding than any other stretch in the country - about £4.3 million in safety upgrades. I want to go further than that and I want to see our stretch of the A1 continue to receive investment and be reviewed for safety.”

“The slip roads in particular are particularly short compared to other parts of the A1 and other parts of the country.”

Mr Davies reflected on where his party had gone wrong - but did point out that the previous Conservative government provided ‘billions’ of pounds in financial support for people struggling during the pandemic.

He said: “We provided hundreds of billions of pounds of support to families and businesses across the UK, but in particular in the Grantham and Bourne constituency. It’s very rare that even more I don’t hear from a business who doesn’t mention the support including and especially the furlough scheme.”

Mr Davies added: “We had quite a traumatic time in the last parliament. We had a once-in-a-century pandemic where we had to effectively shut down the economy for a significant period of time.

“Then we went into a war in Ukraine which pushed up energy bills while the government stepped in with hundreds of billions of pounds of support through both of those events. We went through a cost of living crisis as a result and so, inevitably, when you go into a general election where people feel poorer even if it’s because of global factors, obviously whoever is in charge is going to get the blame.”

Mr Davies added that while Labour was seen as a ‘credible’ alternative to voters at the general election, he believes the party has since ‘let people down’.

He added: “People were offered and promised many things by the Labour party. They were promised that there wouldn’t be new tax rises, that there wouldn’t be more borrowing and that growth would be their number one priority in the economy.

“On every measure I think they’ve let people down. People, I do think, went away from us thinking that Labour have offered a credible platform and all these policies, so why not give them a try.”

