As we all settle back into our daily routines following the Christmas period, I want to wish all in our area a happy new year and all the very best for the year ahead, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

While many who were lucky enough to have time off over the festive period will have spent the past fortnight taking down decorations and returning to normality, I know that the thoughts of all in our area are with those affected by recent flooding.

We all remember the impact of the flooding caused by Storms Babet and Henk last winter, where a number of local properties and businesses experienced significant damage. It has been very sad this week to see many local people affected again by flooding, with a number of properties experiencing internal flooding across our corner of Lincolnshire.

Gareth Davies.

As reported widely, in Grantham the area around Wyndham Park and Belton Lane has been badly affected, and I know villages including Billingborough, Colsterworth, and others have also seen significant flooding as rivers burst their banks.

Alongside residential properties, we know that businesses will also be affected whether they have been flooded themselves or due to the ongoing disruption, especially some local farmers who have seen their fields flooded.

Just as our community has done so before, I have been pleased to hear of so many instances where local residents have come together alongside parish councils and others to aid their neighbours in need. I strongly encourage all those who have experienced flooding in recent days to seek support from our local authorities and follow the advice from local councils and Government agencies as the recovery operation begins.

Wyndham Park, in Grantham, flooded.

In our area, Lincolnshire County Council is the lead local flood authority and works alongside the Environment Agency, district and parish councils, the emergency services, and others as part of the Lincolnshire Resilience Forum to coordinate support for local residents.

Regularly over the past few years, I have met with a number of parish councils, local councillors, businesses and affected residents to discuss flooding issues, doing what I can to share their views and concerns with those responsible.

In recent days I have been in contact with the Environment Agency to stay updated on the situation, and I continue to work with all those who are responsible for doing what is possible to minimise our local flood risk going forward. While the situation continues to evolve over the coming days and weeks, please make sure to check updated local flood warnings on the Government website, stay up to date on advice from local authorities and emergency services, and if necessary contact Floodline on 0345 988 1188 to seek advice.