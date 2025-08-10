As the summer holidays continue, many families will be making the most of the longer days by heading outdoors, enjoying the fresh air, and exploring the beauty of our countryside, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

Whether it’s a walk through the woods, a picnic among the fields, or simply watching birds dart across the sky, we are fortunate to live in one of the most scenic parts of the country.

A red kite. Picture: iStock

From patchwork fields and quiet woodlands to winding rivers and open skies. This land doesn’t just define our view, it shapes who we are. Our countryside is more than just a backdrop - it is a living, breathing home for some of Britain’s most remarkable wildlife.

While Lincolnshire is rightly proud of its farming traditions, those who pause to look more closely will see that it’s also a haven for nature. Hedgerows shelter yellowhammers and linnets, while our wetlands provide refuge to kingfishers, bitterns, and seasonal visitors like migrating waders. These species are not just a joy to observe but a sign of a healthy, balanced ecosystem. And they remind us why protecting our natural environment is so important - not just for wildlife, but for the character of Lincolnshire itself.

This is something I know residents across our towns and villages understand deeply. Birds like the red kite, once driven to near extinction, have made an extraordinary return to our skies thanks to careful reintroduction and conservation work which has increased sightings across South Lincolnshire. Spotting one of these graceful birds soaring overhead is a reminder of what we can achieve when we take the protection of nature seriously, but their future and the future of many other species still depends on preserving the woodland, open countryside, and habitats they rely on wherever possible.

Gareth Davies (Con)

That’s why the work of local organisations such as the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is so vital. Their tireless efforts to restore habitats, manage nature reserves, and educate the public are helping to ensure that our area remains a thriving place for wildlife. Organisations such as this don’t just protect species, they help others - from tourists to school children - to connect with the natural world around them.

As we look to the future, it’s crucial that we get the balance right between development and conservation. As our area grows, bringing with it much-needed homes and infrastructure, we must ensure this is done with care and respect for the unique natural environment we are so lucky to call home.

The countryside in our corner of our county is not just something we inherit, it’s something we have a duty to pass on. Let us protect it, not just for the wildlife that depends on it, but for the generations who will one day walk the same paths, hear the same birdsong, and feel the same pride in the place we are privileged to live in.