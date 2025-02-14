Mothers grieving after the loss of their children have said a new counselling centre is a ‘much needed’ facility.

The National Grief Advice Service, based in Wharf Road, Grantham, opened today (Friday, February 14), with founder Matt Wainwright welcoming guests to an official launch.

Special guests at the event included the family of Barnaby Webber, a 19-year-old student killed in the 2023 Nottingham attacks, and Gemma Lowery, mother of Bradley Lowery, who died aged six in 2017 of neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

Matt said it was a “relief” for the centre to finally open and it was “now work time” to help people through grief, whatever stage they are going through.

He said: “It’s nice everything has come together. The response from the community, and even nationally, has been immense.

“We have mental health and wellbeing organisations from across the county that want to work with us and also emergency services.

“Now it is work time, helping people from when they come through our door and through the grief process.”

Matt also said it was a privilege to have the Webber family - including Barnaby’s mother Emma, father Dave and brother Charlie - and Gemma at the opening.

He added: “They are going through grief, actually physically going through it.

“It is amazing to have them here.”

Both Gemma and Emma gave speeches at the opening, praising the facility.

Emma said: “I am blown away by the facilities, it’s incredible.

“I hope this type of facility will become available everywhere as it is really needed.

“Grief is a part of life everyone will go through and just having someone to offer help and support is great.

“It’s a bittersweet honour to be asked to be here. Had this terrible tragedy not happened to us, it’s likely our paths would never have crossed.

“However, they did and the terrible reality of losing my son, not to mention the ongoing fight we have had to go through to get justice, is catastrophic.”

She spoke about how she is affected by her own grief, saying “it is still really difficult for us”.

“There have been many times personally I have felt lost, overwhelmed and broken, not sure I can carry on,” said Emma,

“But, somehow I do and we are still standing. Myself, Charlie and Dave are acutely aware of just how devastating grief can be.

“It has many faces and personalities, and likes to throw you a curve ball when you finally think you are taking a step forward.

“The three of us are only at the early stages, but if sharing our story and opening up the conversation is a small way to help others it’s something we will evidently do.

“We are a family of four and always will be, just one of us isn’t here right now.

“But I know you are here with us Barnaby.”

Gemma also said it was a “privilege” to be at the opening.

She said: “When Matt came and had a chat with us, we were over the moon.

“Having a space like this, it is a fantastic service and one that is needed.

“There is not anything like this where we live and if there is, the waiting lists are so long.

“I feel when you are bereaved, it is there that there is a qualified person there to get you through that process.

“I had bereavement counselling myself after we lost Brad, it gives people so much support to come to terms when you have lost a loved one.

“You do come to terms with it and you do find coping strategies. You have your good days and you have your bad days. Everyone grieves differently but a service like this is absolutely amazing.”

Matt also revealed that part of the centre for children will be named after Bradley Lowery and the counselling area will be named after Barnaby Webber.

Mother Hannah Grivell, curate at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham, was also invited to bless the centre.

She said: “Having a space like this is so important, especially when coming to terms with loss.

“It’s also important to have after a funeral. I hope it will be a space for any faith or people with no faith in those times that are most difficult.”

Mother Hannah said that the church will be working with the centre, signposting people from the church to the centre who are in need of grief services.

The wellbeing centre will provide a number of services, which are:

• Counselling service tailored to individuals and families

• Creative workshops and mindfulness sessions to help people process emotions and support their mental health

• Community support events to foster connection and mutual understanding among those who have experienced loss

• Family group sessions on weekends, providing a supportive environment for bereaved families to share experiences and find comfort in one another.

To find out more about the support the centre offer, go to https://www.nationalbereavement.com/.