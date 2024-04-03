Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the High Street at the Market Place junction in Grantham at around 5.10pm on Monday (April 1).

Several people had sustained minor injuries after a red Ford B-Max and white Nissan Juke had crashed.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the crash should get in contact with PC Dan Harbin of Lincolnshire Police by emailing Daniel.Harbin@lincs.police.uk and quote incident 291 of April 1 in the subject line.