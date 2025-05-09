A crash involving ‘multiple vehicles’ took place near a busy junction this evening.

Police say that roads around the junction of Main Road in Denton and the A607 are set to be closed following a collision.

The incident was reported to the police at 5.16pm today (Friday May 9).

There was a large emergency services presence at the scene. Photo: RSM Photography

The air ambulance attended the scene in Denton. Photo: RSM Photography

A spokesman said: “Motorists should avoid the area were possible.”

The condition of those involved in the crash is not yet known but one person was said to have been taken to hospital via air ambulance.