A mum and son were left shaken by an arson attack at their home in which fire crews said they were ‘very lucky’ to escape unharmed.

The Udom family has expressed its thanks to a kind stranger who warned them to the danger of the early morning blaze — but also fear that this incident is symptomatic of Grantham becoming a more dangerous place to live.

Cameras captured footage of the blaze

The fire began at the front of a home in Barrowby Road, Grantham at about 3am on Saturday (September 7).

Video footage captured the dramatic incident — with the flames engulfing a hedgerow, very close to the family’s car at the front of the property.

The homeowner — who asked to be referred to as Mrs Udom — and her son were alerted to the fire by a passerby and both were able to get away without suffering injuries. Firefighters were called to tackle the flames and investigators now believe the fire was set on purpose.

Eniola Udom, Mrs Udom’s daughter, said her mother was left shaken by the incident, which firefighters said was a “close call” and that Mrs Udom and her son were “very lucky”.

“Our family has lived in Grantham for many years and this is the first time this type of thing has happened,” said Eniola.

She added: “My mother is a doctor in Grantham and has helped many people.

There was damage to the hedgerow that fronts the house.

“Grantham has been getting a bit more dangerous recently and it feels like we are losing the sense of community.

“We want to make the community aware of what happened and try to find the people who did this.

The aftermath of the fire.

“My mother is a bit shaken, but she wanted to thank the passerby who raised the alarm.”

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: 'This was a fire where five metres of conifer hedge was damaged with heat damage to the drivers’ side of a vehicle.

“The cause was thought to be deliberate.”

Lincolnshire Police is investigating the incident. A spokesperson said: “We have recorded a criminal offence of criminal damage with arson, and spoken to the complainants, and we have an ongoing investigation into the incident.”

Anyone with information or doorbell footage should call Lincolnshire Police on 101.