A mum hopes her new outdoor playgroup will inspire children to “explore the natural world”.

Alice McGrath from Great Gonerby launches Wonder Bugs in May, an outdoor playgroup for toddlers that will explore the environment through engaging activities.

There will be weekly sessions - each environmentally themed - from 10am until 11.30am on Mondays at the Echo Tree Forest School in Barrowby, near Grantham.

Alice McGrath.

“I saw there was an opportunity and thought it would be good to start something for walking to pre-school age,” said Alice, who is mother to a two-year-old boy.

She added: “It’s something I have thought about for a long time.

Wonder Bugs will launch in May.

“We will be doing activities all about the forest, the ethics, free play sessions and the children will be able to explore different activities that promote their growth and high mobility.

“Getting fresh air will help the children and getting involved in forest play will allow them to make their own decisions, be problem solvers and play in the natural world around them.”

The Echo Tree Forest Site boasts a range of equipment the children will be able to play on including a rope swing and mini tree house.

Some of the facilities at the Echo Tree Forest School in Barrowby, near Grantham.

Alice hopes to see children make “lasting friendships” and “gain more confidence” through the group.

She added: “Parents can also feel they have the opportunity to relax while the children are playing in a creative and inspiring environment.

Some of the facilities at the Echo Tree Forest School in Barrowby, near Grantham.

“Watching the children grow and seeing their confidence grow will be fantastic.”

To find out more about Wonder Bugs, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61556107829594.

Alice will be taking bookings from mid-April.