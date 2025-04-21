Just weeks after giving birth to her first child, a young mum is preparing to leap from a plane in support of those affected by dementia.

Chloe Welbourne, 25, from Ropsley, is taking on a skydive on Sunday, April 27, to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Society – a cause close to her heart both professionally and personally.

As a carer for Helping Hands in Grantham, Chloe supports people with dementia and says the experience showed her how hard it is for those affected.

Chloe Welbourne and her partner Alex Nall with daughter Pheobe. Photo: Supplied

“Working with people with Alzheimer’s made me realise how hard and stressful it is, not just for them but for their families too,” she said.

“I wanted to raise awareness and make a difference – a skydive felt perfect.”

Chloe had originally planned to complete the skydive last year but had to delay it after falling pregnant.

Daughter Phoebe, born in January, will be 12 weeks old when Chloe jumps from 14,000ft at Langar Airfield.

Despite caring for a newborn, Chloe was determined to skydive for a charity that means a lot to her.

“There still isn’t enough awareness out there, and if I can do something to help change that, then I will.”

Chloe stresses the importance of understanding and supporting people with Alzheimer’s so that people know how to help if they encounter someone with dementia who is wandering the streets.

As well as her work connection to the cause, Chloe’s partner Alex Nall also has a personal link, with his grandfather living with Alzheimer’s.

“He’s very nervous, but also really supportive,” said Chloe.

“My mum and dad will be there on the day too, and if my partner can get time off, he’ll come along with our daughter to cheer me on.”

Chloe aims to raise £450 and has nearly reached £200 through her JustGiving page.

All money raised will help the Alzheimer’s Society support people and fund research.

To support Chloe’s skydive, visit: www.justgiving.com/page/chloe-welbourne-1

“You see how difficult it can be for people day to day, but when you manage to make them smile – even just for a moment – it’s all worth it,” said Chloe.

“Even if they forget, that moment still made them feel good. That’s why support is so important – for both the person and their family.”