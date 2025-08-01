A mother is pleading for action after her three-year-old son, who suffers from sleep apnoea, remains off the surgical waiting list nearly three months after his diagnosis.

Atlas Peacock, who is assessed for suspected non-verbal autism, was diagnosed with moderate sleep apnoea in early May but is still waiting for a tonsillectomy.

Mum Kay Sleney, from Grantham, says delays in funding applications and poor communication between health services have left her son at risk and without vital support.

Atlas and mum Kay Sleney. Photo: Supplied

“He’s had croup at least 10 times in a year and wakes gasping for breath – unable to even call for help,” said Kay. “It’s terrifying.”

Following a sleep study conducted at home due to Atlas’s sensory needs, Kay says she was told funding would be applied for immediately, but she later discovered it only went through in mid-July.

A pre-surgery consultation originally scheduled for August 12 was moved forward at Kay’s insistence, only to be cancelled and rearranged twice.

Atlas has attended numerous hospital and GP appointments due to ongoing health issues. Photo: Supplied

She only learned of the cancellation through the NHS’s Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS), not the hospital.

In a recent update, clinicians at Lincoln told Kay they were not confident performing Atlas’s surgery and would need to refer him to Nottingham for specialist care.

Clinicians advised her to expect an 18-month wait.

Atlas, 3, suffers repeated night-time breathing crises amid care delays. Photo: Supplied

“We were left with no hope that Atlas will be able to be healthy and live his life any time soon,” she said. “The effects this will have on his development are going to be massive for a child who is already non-verbal and out of daycare.”

Kay says the lack of overnight children’s care at Grantham Hospital has worsened the situation, often forcing her to call 999 and wait for an ambulance to Lincoln.

“I’ve had to administer the steroids myself during some episodes. One time, I was told no ambulance was available and asked to find my own way to Nottingham,” she said.

Atlas and mum Kay Sleney with his brothers Jayden and Gabriel. Photo: Supplied.

Atlas’s older brothers, both diagnosed with autism, have also been affected — one became so distressed during an episode that he suffered a nosebleed.

Kay also has chronic insomnia, which has been exacerbated by the situation.

“I get anxious taking my tablets in case he gets ill... it really affects my mental state,” she said.

On top of the sleep apnoea diagnosis, Kay has also faced delays in getting Atlas the wider help he needs.

Although professionals suspect Atlas is autistic, he has yet to receive a formal diagnosis due to long waits with community paediatricians.

Without this, Kay has struggled to secure an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), one-to-one support, or speech and language help.

Atlas lost his daycare place after the diagnosis and may start school in 2026 with no pre-school experience.

She also had to give up a valued volunteer role at the National Grief Advice Service.

““It gave me purpose. I liked helping people – it meant a lot to me. So now I can't even do that.”

A single parent, Kay says she has no local support system such as a family to turn to and has told professionals on several occasions that she feels unsupported and without help.

“We’ve been waiting over a year already. Atlas needs help now – not another year from now,” she said.

In response, United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust said: “We’d like to offer our apologies to Kay Sleney that the communication around Atlas’s care, procedures and timescales has fallen short of the service we want to provide.

“We cannot comment on individual cases, but we would encourage Kay to continue to speak to our Patient Advice and Liaison Service around any elements of Atlas’s care, or to our complaints team for escalation if appropriate.”

The trust said that Grantham and District Hospital had a 24/7 Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) and could provide medical care for urgent but not life-threatening situations.

It added that the UTC can stabilise patients for onward travel, but in serious emergencies, A&E may be more appropriate due to wider treatment options for life-threatening emergencies.

Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board, which commissions SEND services in the county, said extra capacity is being added to support autism assessments.

“Both the ICB and Lincolnshire County Council are aware of concerns raised regarding access to early years education and support for children with emerging special educational needs, particularly where a formal diagnosis has not yet been secured,” said a spokesperson.

They said parents can request an EHCP without a diagnosis.

Acknowledging the challenges families face in accessing timely assessments, they added: “We are actively working across health and education partners to improve pathways and reduce waiting times.

“In the meantime, our SEND teams across the partnership continue to work with families and settings to ensure that children are not left unsupported while awaiting formal assessments.”

Lincolnshire County Council said it would contact Kay and highlighted Start for Life support, including school and speech preparation.

“Parents can ask the council to assess whether their child needs an Education, Health and Care Plan, and Liaise Lincolnshire will provide confidential and impartial advice to young people with SEND, and their parents and carers,” said Nicky Myers, head of service for early years and childcare support.