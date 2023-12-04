A mother of two is raising funds to combat a condition that is ‘killing’ her.

Becky Chappell has been battling dysphagia for the last 10 years, and was hospitalised for four days back in June.

Dysphagia causes a person to have difficulty swallowing food and drink, with Becky left “severely underweight” as a result.

Becky Chappell.

Becky, from Grantham, said that she has “gone down every road” with the NHS, and is now looking to go private for a solution to her condition.

“I'm trying to raise funds to basically save my life,” said Becky. “I am severely underweight (6 stone 12 and 5 ft 8) I have dysphagia and It is killing me to put it bluntly.

“I have had dysphagia on and off for 10 years but this year it has been horrific and almost killed me back in June. I ended up in EAU (Emergency Assessment Unit) for four days with starvation and dehydration.

“I have two beautiful young children who need their mummy and I have gone down every road with the NHS.

“My body is deteriorating and I still have no real answers.

“I have had numerous hospital appointments through the NHS since April but either get placed on another waiting list or pushed onto different people.

“I'm losing weight rapidly so I can't afford to wait much longer to find out what's going on. I've lost three stone in weight and now weigh six stone 11. The doctors at Harrowby Lane Surgery have been fantastic though I must say!”

Becky said that she is “desperate” to see her children grow up and that a GoFundMe is “the last thing” she wanted to do, but could not see another option.

She set a target of £700 for the fundraiser, which can be found here, as it covers a consultation and first appointment, but she would need to find funds for future appointments.

Over £1,400 has so far been raised, and Becky has been in contact with Nuffield Health in Leicester where there is a doctor who deals with dysphagia.

Becky will also have an allergy test, which is something that she has “really been struggling to get through the NHS”.

“I feel I may have an allergy to certain foods but so far no one will put me forward for testing,” continued Becky.

“Dysphagia has caused me to be anorexic, hair loss, mouth sores, unable to keep warm and really poor blood circulation which causes my feet and toes to turn black in places.

“I also get in a lot of pain and I'm unable to lay comfortably in the bath as my bones stick out so much.”

We approached the NHS for comment on the condition and its treatment.