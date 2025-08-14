The daughter of a woman killed by an 89-year-old driver in Newark has said that she believes her mother would still be alive if stricter driving rules had been in place.

Rosemary Macandrew, known as Rose, died in July 2024 at the age of 61, after suffering fatal injuries when she was struck by a reversing car in the Waitrose car park on Ossington Way, Newark.

The driver, 89-year-old Noel Maguire, had pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while reversing at speed. He died earlier this year.

Chantelle Cattermole and Rosermary Macandrew. Photo provided by Chantelle Cattermole

Chantelle Cattermole, Rose’s daughter who lives in Grantham, said: “If the doctor who was aware of the gentleman's health problems and other healthcare workers had come together, and said ‘we don't think this chap's suitable to drive anymore’ — then he wouldn't have gone out that day and mum would still be here.”

While some campaigners have proposed introducing a maximum driving age, often suggested as 80, Chantelle stresses that any change must be person-centred.

“This isn’t something to target our elderly people or elder drivers, I just want it to be a safer environment on the roads, just to prevent deaths like it, it’s not a witch hunt towards the elderly,” she added.

“It should always be a case-by-case basis; this is where the medical staff and the DVLA need to work together.”

Chantelle, who has worked with elderly people for more than 20 years, supports regular health and eyesight checks for drivers of all ages, with closer monitoring after 70 and highlights that if it is for everyone’s safety, it is a positive move.

Since her mother’s death, she says her family’s habits have changed: “We won’t even walk behind cars anymore, it’s the reversing out that’s quite scary, you don’t know if they’re going to come out.”

The inquest into Rose’s death, which concluded in April this year, found that she died from chest injuries after being hit by Mr Maguire’s car.

The coroner, Beth Brown, said she would issue a Prevention of Future Deaths report to the Secretary of State for Transport, urging a review of the elderly driver self-certification process.

Chantelle added: “I think that if the government do decide to put these rules in place, it is only going to be a good thing.

“It will make the roads much safer and we are going to have fewer deaths, and it's going to cost the NHS a lot less as well.”