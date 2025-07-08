A teenage artist is bringing new life into the town centre with a vibrant mural celebrating the town’s identity, history, and community spirit.

Laila Harold, 17, is currently working on the artwork across the front of Newark’s former Wetherspoons pub, the Sir John Arderne Public House.

Laila, who has just completed her A-levels at the Priory Ruskin Academy and lives in the Grantham area, said that she was inspired by landmarks and events from across the town, including Sconce Hills and the Dragon Boat Race.

Laila Harold artist painting former Wetherspoons pub mural. Photo: Iliffe Media

“It’s really great, I’ve never done anything like this before, so it’s a really good opportunity. I’m really happy about it,” she said.

The mural will include the Newark Parish Church, pigeons to reflect Laila’s love of birds, the Sconce and Devon Park, and Newark’s popular charity event the Dragon Boat Race.

A central board will act as a monthly events calendar, helping passers-by stay informed about what’s happening in the town.

The mural is part of a wider regeneration project led by We Are Newark, in partnership with Newark Town Board and supported by funding from the Government’s ‘For Your Neighbourhood’ scheme.

David Inger, of We Are Newark, said: “Our aim is to encourage people to come into Newark, to support local businesses, dwell and return.

“The mural is just one part of our efforts to make the town centre a vibrant, inviting space.”

The project is expected to be completed by the end of July so that people can still enjoy the sights throughout the summer months.

Paint and materials were provided by Newark College, where Laila’s mum Molly Winter works, with the building’s owner granting permission for the work to go ahead.

Molly said that she is “very proud” of Laila and grateful for the opportunity for her daughter to showcase her talents.

A recent planning application submitted to Newark and Sherwood District Council by Melior Land Ltd proposes converting the building’s upper floors into eight residential units, with bin storage and a services cupboard located on the ground floor.

Mr Inger added: “This is about more than art, it’s about reimagining public space and showcasing what Newark has to offer.

“We want people to know this town is alive with creativity and community spirit.”