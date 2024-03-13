Murmurations of starlings have left quite a mess in a village for the last few weeks.

For those that have seen the starlings dancing over Great Gonerby, near Grantham, they may have spotted the mess they have left behind.

Resident Drew Hammond found his car in a state last week after the birds had completely covered it in poo.

The mess left behind on Drew Hammond's car in Great Gonerby.

“I knew it may happen and I was being a bit stubborn with cleaning my car, but when I saw that I knew I had to clean it,” said Drew.

He added: “They are also very noisy between 7pm and 3am.

“It is the first year they have been here and it is a nuisance, but it’s nature so we have got to live with it.”

Other LincsOnline readers took to Facebook to share their frustrations over the bird's mess last week, with Karen Melody saying they have left a “real mess in their wake”.

Karl Raven added that “you only need to look for the cars to know where they are”.

The starlings have been flying over Great Gonerby for the last two weeks. Photo: Vanessa Neale

However, Wendy Dwyer who believes she is in minority and despite the village smelling like a “chicken shed”, she believes it is “worth it for a few weeks”.

She added: “Yes there has been tons of poo but it soon washes away.

The starlings have been flying over Great Gonerby for the last two weeks. Photo: Vanessa Neale

“We are so lucky to have this on our doorstep. People travel miles to see a sight like this and some people have never seen one in real time.”

