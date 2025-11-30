Equipment funded to preserve local history has mysteriously disappeared from a town museum.

Grantham Museum has issued a light-hearted appeal after some of its podcast equipment went missing.

The kit, which was funded to support the Betty Elmer Archive, was last seen recording local stories and has not been returned since.

The podcasting equipment was last seen while recording the Betty Elmer Archives.

Museum staff described the disappearance as “mysterious” and suggested the equipment may have been borrowed or taken on an unscheduled adventure.

They are now asking anyone who has it to return the kit.

“As a piece of funded equipment, it’s not just any kit — it’s a vital tool that helps us bring Grantham’s stories to life,” said a museum spokesperson.

The museum has issued a tongue-in-cheek wanted poster for the return of the equipment.

“We want to start reusing it for more recordings and projects, keeping the town’s history alive for everyone.”

The Betty Elmer Archive, first launched in 2019, captures interviews and stories from local residents, musicians, and historians.

A dedicated podcast studio was set up in 2021.

The archive has become a key part of the museum’s work to preserve the town’s heritage and engage the community.

Anyone with information about the missing equipment is asked to contact Grantham Museum at info@granthammuseum.org.uk or call 01476 568783.