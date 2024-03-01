A museum is holding a book fair to celebrate World Book Day.

As well as raising money for Grantham Museum, the book fair will sell second hand and new books on Thursday, March 7, from 10am until 4pm.

There will also be a colouring table set up for the younger readers so their parents can browse.

Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Maps

Sharon Wennekers, director of IT and communications for the museum, said: “We want to offer this to as many people as possible.

“A lot of kids go to school on the day and dress up, but there are a lot of parents that have younger kids that don’t go to school.

“They may see their older siblings dress up and think they can’t do that, so we don’t want them to feel left out.

“We are also raising vital funds for the museum.”

World Book Day is an annual event that encourages people to pick up and read more books.