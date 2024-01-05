A museum is holding a volunteer recruitment day next month.

Grantham Museum, in St Peter’s Hill, will hold the recruitment day on Saturday, February 3, from 12pm.

Sharon Wennekers, director of IT and communications for the museum, said the museum is keen to get “lots of people involved” and raise more awareness about it in 2024.

Grantham Museum. Photo: Google Maps

She added: “There’s lots of reasons why people should volunteer.

“Volunteering is great to put on your CV. It shows you’re passionate because you are doing something out of your job.

“There are lots of people who volunteer for us who don’t get out much, so being a volunteer helps the community which I think is absolutely wonderful.

“In terms of the museum, it’s been quite difficult over the years to raise awareness.

“The last year has been really successful for us, so what we are really looking to do in 2024 is raise that awareness and get lots of people involved.

“It’s an opportunity for people in Grantham to take pride in where they live.

“It’s having that sense of period and wanting to give something where people don’t know where the museum is.”

Anyone who would like to find out more can email info@granthammuseum.org.uk or call 01476 568783 to book a place.