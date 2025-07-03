A musical charity has announced a new sponsorship with a coach company.

As part of the partnership, Sharpes has provided Bingham Community Big Band with a brand-new set of branded polo shirts to be worn at gigs and public appearances.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be supported by such a well-respected local company,” said Ed Crane, the charity’s funding lead.

The partnership was marked with a photo featuring Holly Crane, one of the band’s talented trumpet players, Ed Crane, the charity’s Funding Lead, and Neil from Sharpes.

“This sponsorship helps the band present a smart and united image, and it’s a real boost to morale and visibility at performances.”

Bingham Community Big Band with their new polo shirts

The Bingham Community Big Band is a registered charity dedicated to developing young talent by giving players the opportunity to rehearse and perform alongside experienced musicians.

The band has its roots in the original Toot Hill School Dance Band and continues to be a vibrant part of the area’s cultural scene.