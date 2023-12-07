Grantham music students have showcased their talents in a recent concert.

Over 40 students from Blue Cat Music School, in Watergate, performed a film and TV themed concert last Friday (December 1) at ChristChurch.

While images were projected on TV screens behind them, musicians from as young as seven years old performed alongside older students who took part in a cello quartet and on the tenor saxophone.

Nicolas Smith performing on bass and Austin Chen-Rees on keyboard. Photo: Ryan Moody

Co-director of Blue Cat Music School, Alan Osler, said: “We had pieces from Star Wars to Pink Panther, Titanic to James Bond, Harry Potter to RocketMan - there was something for everyone.

“It was so difficult to pick the best performers on the night as we had so many brilliant acts.”

Des Kay and Sophie Hoskins performing. Photo: Ryan Moody

The trophy for best performance of the night went to 13-year-old Georgina Abbott, who played the theme tune to Daredevil on piano.

Second place went to Dhiraj Vijayaraj, 15, who played Pink Panther and third place went to Austin Chen-Rees, 10, who performed a “fantastic rendition” of Elton John’s ‘I’m Still Standing’.

Laura Fielding performing James Bond in front of a packed audience. Photo: Ryan Moody

Special mentions for stand out performances went to Katy Williams and Violet Darman who performed Muse’s Stockholm Syndrome; Jivan Vijayaraj with T-Rex Hungry; Addison Herbert with Valentine’s greeting; Cora Roscoe playing A New Day; Laura Fielding playing James Bond and Ines Perry with Song of Twilight.

Alan added: “As always we wished we could have mentioned so many more who did such a brilliant job, conquering nerves and getting up there to play in front of such a big audience - the church was packed.

Agnes McGorty, 12, playing Eye of the Tiger. Photo: Ryan Moody

“I’m so proud of all our students who took part.”

Georgina Abbott, performing Daredevil on piano. Photo: Ryan Moody

Jivan Vijayaraj playing T-Rex Hungry. Photo: Ryan Moody

The church was decorated by Grantham events manager, Jumile Gama, and technical aspects were managed by local event musician, Ryan Moody.