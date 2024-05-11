Music lovers are eagerly anticipating an enchanting evening of music as a renowned singer-songwriter takes the stage

With a voice likened to a blend of Joni Mitchell, Karen Carpenter, and Lana Del Rey, Sarah McQuaid promises to captivate audiences at St Andrews Church, Irnham, on Thursday, May 16 at 7.30pm.

McQuaid's musical prowess, described as a "lush, chocolatey voice" by the Huffington Post, combined with her engaging stage presence and versatile musicianship, guarantees a truly immersive experience for concert-goers.

Sarah McQuaid. Photo by Phil Nicholls (philnicholls.co.uk).

Born in Spain, raised in Chicago, and now settled in rural England, McQuaid's eclectic background is reflected in her captivating songwriting and diverse repertoire.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available for just £13 per person, with 50% of proceeds from the event contributing to the restoration fund of St Andrews Church Irnham.

Tickets for the main event can be booked by calling 07801 865780 or online from Ticket Source.

Attendees can also indulge in pre-concert dining at The Griffin Inn from 6pm, enhancing the evening with a delicious meal before the musical spectacle unfolds.

For reservations, individuals can contact 01476 550201.