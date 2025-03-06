A musician’s new shop will become the UK’s first dealership to sell a German organ and keyboard brand.

Rod Pooley, originally from London, is opening Rod Pooley Music Shop in Westgate, Grantham, on Saturday (March 8) with his fiancée Rhohima Khanam-Ali.

The shop will sell a range of instruments including ukuleles, guitars and pianos, but it will also be the only shop in the UK to sell Bohm organs and pianos.

These range of instruments start off at around £9,000, and can cost as much as £40,000.

Rod, 58, moved to Grantham in September and chose the town as the location for his shop not only for its central location in the country, but also because of his past connection to the town.

“Grantham has always been a place I loved,” said Rod, an organ and keyboard player who has performed for more than 25 years.

He added: “My mother grew up in Leicester which wasn’t too far away and my grandparents used to bring me here when I was little.

“It brings up nice memories and I have always loved the town. Properties are also a good price and I wanted a business that served a more central location.”

Rod has been playing the organ and piano since he was seven years old.

Over the years, he has also worked as a demonstrator for well-known brands such as Yamaha, Korg and Hammond.

In 2016, he formed a band called The Drawtones, a funk and soul band that has been performing across the country for the last few years.

He wanted to bring his musical experience and connections to Grantham.

Rod added: “There is not a musical instrument shop like this in Grantham anymore.

“I am a big name in the organ and keyboard world as well.

“We will be selling a brand of organs you can’t get anywhere else in the UK.

“I want to put Grantham on the musical map with this new shop.”

Rod first came across the Bohm organs while performing at a German music festival last year.

“I fell in love with one of those organs - it was always my dream to own one.”

While at the festival, the organisers - who sold Bohm instruments - asked if Rod would be willing to work with them to sell them in the UK.

Rod has already spoken with people from St Wulfram’s Church and the Guildhall Arts Centre to perform demonstrations of the instruments at these venues.

The shop in the former Gambit73 shop in Westgate will officially open at 10am on Saturday, with Grantham town council ambassador Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) cutting a ribbon.

Comic shop Gambit73 moved to the George Shopping Centre last May.