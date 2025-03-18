Performers from an annual music festival were celebrated in a presentation night.

A trophy winners presentation and concert was held on Saturday (March 15) to celebrate this year’s Grantham Music Festival.

A selected number of festival performers were invited to the night.

Invited guests at the Grantham Music Festival celebration night

GMF president Robert Jeffries was on hand to present the awards. He praised all of the performers for showcasing what musical talent the town has.

At the event, he quoted 20th century composer Sir Henry Walford Davies and said: “The object is not necessarily to win a prize but to pace one another along the road to excellence.”

The festival took place along the week of March 4, seeing just under 500 musicians perform in 55 classes across the week.

Aside from the trophies that were presented during the festival, Robert announced more winners which included the John Wood Memorial Trophy, won by Emma Morrison for the highest award in the vocal and choral classes.

Sophie Beck, who played the violin also won the Anne Abbott trophy for best performance in the festival.

The evening also featured a range of performances from Lincolnshire Minister Chamber Choir and St John’s Winter Singers Ladies Choir, as well as a variety of talented soloists and ensembles.

Among them were pianist Louis Zhu, violinist Amelia Whitfield, vocal soloists Archie McPherson, Zachary Giltinan, Francesca Bedwell, and Tilly Silvester.

The audience was also treated to a violin and viola duet by Isaac Salt and Owen Fraser, a piano duet from sisters Tessa and Sasha Cheung and a spectacular finale from bagpiper Ethan Chan.