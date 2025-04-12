The chairperson of a choral society is stepping down.

Gill Charles, chair of the Grantham Choral Society, is stepping down from her role after nine years.

She said: “I think the time has come for a fresh face and fresh ideas.

Gill Charles, chair of Grantham Choral Society

“I also think it is time to step away before it gets too much.”

Although she is stepping down Gill, who has been a member of the society since 1985, will remain a member of the society.

“I will continue to sing for the society, there is no two ways about that!”, added Gill.

Over the years, Gill has many happy highlights from her time as chairperson, but also some challenging ones as she led the group through the covid pandemic.

She said: “It has kept me busy and it has been interesting.

“It’s hard work, but also very rewarding. We kept the choir going through covid by Zoom.

“We had to build it up again which was challenging, but we survived.

“I have a lot of good memories. Recently when we performed at Ely Cathedral, that was the crowning glory for us.

The Grantham Choral Society at Ely Cathedral

“The Requiem is a big piece and needs a big orchestra.”

To the committee that has helped her and society members, Gill wanted to say ‘thank you’.

She added: “I have had a tremendous amount of support from my committee which has changed over the years.

“Also, the commitment of the group has been great and they have been very supportive.”