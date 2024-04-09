An award-winning fashion retailer is closing its doors after nine years.

Kay Armitage, owner of Kays of Grantham in Westgate, has announced she will be closing the shop - potentially in mid-June - as she felt “now is the time to step away from the shop and semi-retire”.

“I just thought now is the time to let somebody have a go,” said Kay.

She added: “There are quite a few reasons for closing. Firstly I had a break clause in my rent lease and I just decided now is the time to take it up.

“I also got married last year. We are both in our mid-50s and we also have a nine-month old border collie puppy.

“The last year has also been the hardest with the budget. Even the lockdown was easier and that is saying something.”

Like many clothes retailers, people shop more online and this has also proved a struggle for Kay.

She added: “I feel for my customers as they are the older generation that are shoppers.

“It feels the younger generation has pushed everything more online.”

Kay plans to still run her business online, selling her best selling products which are handbags and her in-store perfumes.

She will also be running a stall on Grantham Market every few weeks.

Kay originally ran a stall on the market in 2012 after she used a tax rebate to sell costume jewellery.

“I remember the wind and rain standing there at the market,” she said.

To her customers that have supported over the years, Kay says ‘thank you’.

She said: “It has been great. I have been well supported over the years and a lot of my customers have become friends.

“I am not one of those people who thinks if you’re not buying anything then get out. I always have time for people.

“Coming into Grantham for the market, I can also keep in touch with my customers.

“I appreciate everyone that has come in, whether that be once or all of the time.

“Without the customers I would not be here. I am also not from Grantham and they welcomed me with open arms.”

In 2021, Kays of Grantham was named as winner of the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year in the Grantham Journal Business Awards.

