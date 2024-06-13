A woman is calling for a hotel to update its policies after her foster son with learning difficulties was ‘refused’ entry.

Emma Nettleton took her eight-year-old foster son to swim at the Olde Barn Hotel in Marston, near Grantham, on Saturday, June 1.

Before arriving at the pool, Emma called to check if the venue could accommodate her foster son's needs, as he has several non-verbal conditions which require him to get changed separately and with help.

The Olde Barn Hotel in Marston, near Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Emma says she was told they had the facilities available for him but she says she was told something different on arrival at the pool.

She said: “We arrived and went to reception to pay but the receptionist told me my foster son would have to get changed on his own in the men’s changing room.

“I said he couldn’t because of his conditions but they said it was not possible as those aged eight years and above can get changed on their own.

“I said ‘this isn’t right, we were asking for reasonable adjustments’.

“We simply wanted to say to the other ladies in the changing room that we were going in for a few minutes and if they weren’t comfortable with him in there, could they just wait a few minutes.”

After Emma reiterated to staff he could not get changed on his own, she said she was refused entry.

“When he realised he couldn’t go swimming, he had a meltdown for about an hour,” said Emma.

She added: “It had such a knock on effect on him. It wasn’t like we were asking for them to get everyone out of the pool, it was just for a reasonable adjustment for him.”

Emma believes the hotel’s policies need updating and staff need more training on how to accommodate people with learning disabilities.

She added: “I checked their website and they said they are disabled friendly.

“They say they are everything until you get there. These policies need to be updated and changed.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. I want them to do more training with their staff so this doesn’t happen again.”

The Olde Barn Hotel has not responded to multiple requests for a comment.