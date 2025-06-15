A mysterious resident has been leaving beautiful bunches of flowers around the village to brighten the day of the finder.

Over the past week, small bouquets of blooms have been left in random locations around Caythorpe and Fulbeck, hoping to bring a smile to the face of whoever finds them.

The note accompanying the most recent flowers read: “To you, the one that has found these flowers, hope it has made your day and little better and that you keep on smiling. All the best, the one and only me.”

The mysterious flowers left in Caythorpe.

A previous note from the same mystery giver said: “To the one who finds these flowers, if I have made you smile just for one moment, then there is hope for humanity and myself. Keep smiling, from the broken person.”

The most recent note with a bouquet of tulips, found over the weekend on Gorse Hill Lane in Caythorpe, read: “I know [there] are a lot of you wanting to know who I am I’ve seen on Facebook. Most of you already know who I am, you just don’t know that I’m doing this.

“I’m probably the last person you would think that would do this. I’ll do this for you if anyone if you can guess who I am I will personally Facebook message you and let you know where my next flowers are.”

The note with the flowers left in Caythorpe.

The most recent receiver of the flowers in Caythorpe said in a post on Facebook that they have passed the flowers on to another resident who was having a tough time and the recipient had “absolutely loved” the flowers, and said it was “lovely to know there is still so much kindness in the world”.

The flowers have also been found in neighbouring village Fulbeck, and villagers have been expressing their gratitude speculating who the anonymous flower bringer could be.

Do you know who the mysterious bloom bringer is, have you found one of these bunches of flowers that have brightened your day? Or do you have a similar random acts of kindness scheme running in your village? Email us at news@lincsonline.co.uk